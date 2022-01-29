Tyler1 abruptly ends stream after viewer claims he “owes” fans more time

Twitch star Tyler1 hilariously ended his broadcast after a donation message said the streamer is “owned” by his fans and that Tyler owes them another hour of streaming.

Tyler1 is one of the most prolific streamers not just for League of Legends streamers, but on all of Twitch.

He often streams over 50 hours a week and attempts to hit 10 hours streamed every time he goes live. His contract with Twitch is so demanding he’s hinted it could end with early retirement.

One viewer donated to Tyler’s stream with oddly specific demands, which led to an incredible moment.

Tyler1 ends stream after viewer demands

The 26-year-old streamer was live on January 28 when he read a donation message aloud.

“Without us, you are nothing. We own you. Even if we gave you more, you would still live in that s***ty trailer home, without us you’d be eating Chips Ahoy from the gas station. You OWE us another hour, Big T.”

Tyler was nearing his 10 hours streamed for the day, and clearly, one fan wanted more from him.

He scoffed at the message, “Kids, we don’t understand who runs the f**kin’ show here, apparently. We don’t understand. Let me show you.”

T1’s stream then went dark, as his broadcast ended.

The streamer wasn’t offline for long, though, as he quickly restarted the stream just moments after ending it.

Tyler is known to roast his viewers from time to time, but this interaction might be the most hilarious yet.

His chat room is one of the rowdiest on all of Twitch, and Tyler has to humble them every now and then.