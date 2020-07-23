Tyler Oakley slams James Charles, Charli D’Amelio & more for huge party

TikTok and YouTube influencers in Los Angeles are under fire for attending a giant birthday party at the Hype House on Tuesday night, with Tyler Oakley among those speaking out.

Beauty guru Nikita Dragun hosted and organized a huge party at TikTok’s Hype House for Larri “Larray” Merrit’s 22nd birthday and it was attended by some of the biggest TikTok celebrities and YouTubers who were pictured on Instagram and filmed by the Hollywood Fix without masks.

Larray is one of the Hype House’s newest members and has more than 12 million followers on TikTok and almost 4 million Instagram followers.

Some of the stars spotted there on the night include James Charles, Tana Mongeau, Emma Chamberlain, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, and members of the Sway House including Bryce Hall.

Long-time YouTuber Tyler Oakley hit out at the attendees on Twitter, writing: “if your favorite influencers are at huge house parties during a pandemic (& are dumb enough to post it on social media)... they are bad influences. unfollow them.”

He then added: “hi @jamescharles @NikitaDragun @tanamongeau @larrayxo @charlidamelio @dixiedamelio & any others who have been partying in large groups - please consider social distancing, mask-wearing, & using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic.”

Hype House member Larray responded to Tyler saying “I understand 100% where ur coming from & it was a dumb thing to do. I will do better & will actually take this sh*t seriously. appreciate you Tyler much love.”

But other influencers who attended the party are still being dragged by fans and tea accounts who are demanding apologies. So far, only Larray has addressed the controversy.

imagine if all these young influencers/tik tokers promoted staying home and their young audiences saw even they aren’t going to parties or to the beach? the impact that would have on teens to do the same would be huge — positiviᵗᵉᵃ (@TeaSpillYT) July 22, 2020

Only last week, Popular YouTuber Jake Paul was also heavily criticized for hosting a party full of influencers, also including high-profile TikTokkers, at this LA mansion. He was even called out by the Mayor of Calabasas for his irresponsible actions during a pandemic. Alicia Weintraub said she was working with the Lost Hill's law enforcement to enact a future "zero-tolerance" policy on large indoor gatherings in response to Paul's party.