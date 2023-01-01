Twitter user accidentally goes viral for showering 37 times in a year

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

A Twitter user decided it’d be a fun idea to track everything she did in 2022 by logging some of her ventures. However, when she shared the results of her log, Twitter users were mortified to discover she only showered 37 times in an entire year.

2022 was a break from the monotony for many. Years of being stuck indoors for people around the world made 2022 a year where many got out and got adventurous, trying new things and enjoying life any way they could.

As such, some people took up new hobbies. One Twitter user decided to log everything she did for the year so she could look back on it at the year’s end.

After posting her results to Twitter, users looked through her stats and were shocked by a few of them. But the main one that stands out is that she only showered 37 times for an entire year.

Twitter user defends showering 37 times in a year

The stats Twitter user Aella_Girl posted started off pretty normal if maybe giving people a little too much information. These stats were listed in order of which activities she did most.

She danced, wrote, drank, worked, cried, and even gamed a bit through the year, making this a pretty normal up-and-down year that most can relate to at first glance. A fun little recap and a cool experiment.

But then people noticed her count of how many times she showered for the year at the bottom of the list: 37.

People in the replies tried to give her an out here. Maybe she forgot to record some of her showers, or perhaps, because of how she recorded this list, she showered more than once in any of those 37 days.

But Aella defended her lifestyle in the replies and was well aware of what she was doing through the year.

She claimed her goal is to “try not to disturb my natural skin microbiome too much. if I shower too often I seem to stink more!”

With replies and Quote Retweets that heavily ratio her original tweet (which is sitting at over 3 million views at the time of writing), it’s clear that the internet at large doesn’t agree with her.

To defend herself further, Aella linked an article about what happened when someone stopped showering entirely. She also started a poll where other users could vote on how often they showered. While most people voted either “Once a day or more” or “once every 2-3 days”, the vote for “once every 7+ days” was sitting at just over 11% at the time of writing.

This isn’t the first time Aella has had this conversation, either. You can find her full argument in her Twitter thread on the topic from November 2022.