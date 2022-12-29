Twitter suffers major worldwide outage as users logged out abruptly

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

Twitter is currently facing a major outage on December 28 as users are logged out abruptly across the world. While users who are currently logged in are safe, many are reporting being unable to access their profiles after refreshing.

Twitter is breaking down, with the social media platform facing a major outage on December 28.

Thousands of users have reported being unable to log into the platform, and some are even being logged out abruptly after refreshing their browsers.

The issue started on desktop platforms, but mobile users are also getting errors about being unable to access tweets.

Twitter is yet to acknowledge the issue. The platform’s API status page is showing all systems clear, with no issues reported. It does not have a public log-in or server status page.

Article continues after ad

Those few lucky ones who haven’t been logged out yet are tweeting about the incident, with the #TwitterDown hashtag once again trending ⁠— like it always does during these situations.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Some are blaming the outage on Elon Musk’s buyout of Twitter. The Tesla CEO has been criticized for his handling of the social media company in his short tenure so far, gutting staff to the point where many were concerned about its ability to rebound from a major outage.

We will keep you posted as to when Twitter is up and running again.