 Twitch's "purple screen of death" is now occurring inside video games - Dexerto
Twitch’s “purple screen of death” is now occurring inside video games

Published: 5/Feb/2021 20:04

by Dexerto
Twitch embed popup affecting video games
Twitter: Rod Breslau, @Slasher

Twitch has come under fire for a new feature in embedded streams, which presents viewers with a pop-up asking them to watch content exclusively on their platform — but it’s not just a problem on websites, anymore.

In late January, Twitch became the subject of the internet’s frustration after implementing a new change that has a huge affect on embedded live streams in other websites and services.

When users attempt to watch an embedded broadcast, they are met with an unskippable 30-second pop-up, which features a message against a purple background that asks viewers to watch the content directly on Twitch.

That’s not all, though; the message can also appear for those who are already on Twitch and are using ad blockers, making an ad-free experience rather difficult for those not interested in having their streams interrupted.

Twitch purple pop-up.
Twitch
The pop-up doesn’t go away after just 30 seconds, either. In fact, the message will reportedly reappear every fifteen minutes, potentially interrupting important moments in specific streams.

Needless to say, the change has not been met positively by Twitch viewers — but it’s not just an issue in the internet, itself. It appears that this issue has also come up within video games, as found by esports insider Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau.

Breslau noted that the PUBG Global Invitational has been affected by the “purple screen of death,” with the pop-up appearing over the livestreamed event within the PUBG client, itself.

Where one would normally see the gameplay being broadcast on the in-game big screen, instead, the purple message comes up — leading to a less-than-stellar esports viewing experience.

Commenters also noted that other esports events are streaming via alternative services like Steam, thus bypassing this potential for Twitch’s latest feature to interrupt the broadcast.

Even former employees of Twitch have spoken out against the purple pop-up — and while it still remains to be seen if this will become a permanent feature of the site, as Twitch has claimed it’s only a “temporary experiment,” the backlash surrounding its implementation is nothing to sneeze at.

Dixie D’Amelio “broke down” over internet hate: “I feel guilty for being alive”

Published: 5/Feb/2021 19:15

by Virginia Glaze
Dixie speaks on mental health hate comments
YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio might be a massively popular TikTok star and music artist, but that doesn’t stop the internet from sharing their critiques — and some of the comments have become so brutal that it’s severely impacting her mental health.

The life of an influencer might seem like a daydream; vlogging exotic vacations, trying on hauls of expensive clothes, and raking in the big bucks for posting a couple TikTok videos certainly comes across as a charmed life.

However, many social media stars are finding themselves bearing the brunt of the internet’s frustration, with some even becoming victims of frightening stalkers in real life.

While some communities are more voracious than others, it seems that TikTok has become a hive for hateful comments — and it’s wearing Dixie D’Amelio down, who opened up on the topic during a recent episode of her ‘2 Chix’ podcast with little sis Charli.

 

During the episode, Dixie revealed that she suffers from “explosions of emotions” due to certain health issues that she didn’t elaborate on, admitting that she’s started taking medication for the problem.

That being said, the internet can’t see everything that happens outside of her online posts, leading to multiple instances of commenters hurling criticism toward the star for what they perceive to be an “entitled attitude” on multiple occasions.

“I try to show my actual self, because that’s what people want to see on the internet, but I can’t,” Dixie said.

Dixie D'Amelio looks shocked snail
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family
In November 2020, Dixie became the center of international outrage as users accused her of being “disrespectful” to her family’s chef after being unsure of eating snail.

“Recently, I just feel guilty for every single thing I do, for every opportunity I have. I broke down the other day. I was like, ‘Would I be doing more people a favor if I wasn’t here?’ I’m not trying to… for sympathy or anything, I just want to be real. That’s how I’m feeling.”

“I just feel guilty for being alive sometimes, for something I can’t control,” she continued. “It’s affected me personally, and I’ve been feeling this way for months, but when sometimes it gets on the internet and little parts of my actual… you get what I’m trying to say.”

(Topic begins at 4:35)

Dixie is well aware of the lengths the internet can go to make someone feel bad; in December, Dixie was driven to delete the teaser for her song ‘One Whole Day’ after critics brutally roasted the small clip of the music video, and even deleted her Twitter account in January for similar reasons.

It doesn’t look like Dixie is shying away from speaking out on the experience, though, as she even took real hate comments trolls left on her accounts to feature in her ‘Roomates’ music video. While it’s easy to think that influencers are above the struggles of everyday life, it’s always worth noting that there are real people behind the phone screen, no matter how privileged they might seem.