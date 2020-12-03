 Twitch's new stream "Boost" feature raises concern for smaller channels - Dexerto
Twitch’s new stream “Boost” feature raises concern for smaller channels

Published: 3/Dec/2020 2:26

by Alan Bernal
Twitch

Twitch is rolling out a new feature for eligible channels called “Boost this stream,” with the hopes of giving people an avenue to be featured on “highly visible parts” of the platform. However, there are concerns it’ll be damaging for the smaller streams trying to get noticed.

The new Community Challenge requires viewers to pool their Channel Points to unlock the reward. Streamers will get notified once the challenge is available on their channel, then will relay that to their community to start chipping away at the progress bar.

But there are concerns about its application. It’ll be on Twitch’s discretion for who gets to run the promotion as well as the target number to hit before a channel can be successfully Boosted.

The only hard number guideline with ‘Boost this stream’ is the 2,000 point limit that each user can contribute per day. Since individual streamers don’t know what their Boost target will be, some suggest this will be an easy feature to exploit.

“How is not going to be abused by larger streams with more viewers, and therefore a bigger pool?” one person wrote. “IMO channel points devoted for use with a Community Challenge should be weighted in value depending on viewership.”

Twitch responded saying “the amount of Channel Points required to successfully boost a stream is scaled with the size and viewership of the channel,” though a clear metric of how the cap increases wasn’t made available.

Another issue raised was the way Twitch would consider someone to be a ‘small streamer,’ seeing as they’ll be the likely candidates to receive the chance to get Boosted.

If it’s going by viewer count, then small streamers can be anything from 2-10 average viewers to 100-2000 live watchers per session. If it’s going by follower count or subscriber count, then that has its own implications as well.

But Boost is a wholly experimental feature that has a lot of variables still being workshopped. For example, in the FAQ, Twitch says that everything from what’s considered as a high visibility part of the site to who the feature is available as it rolls out could change.

As the company gets this feature into more users’ hands, expect Twitch to make adjustments depending on how Boost gets received throughout December.

TikTok is letting some users experiment with 3-minute long videos

Published: 3/Dec/2020 0:48 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 1:11

by Tanner Pierce
TikTok/Unsplash

Some TikTok users are reporting that they have been given the ability to upload three-minute long videos to the platform. Previously, users were able to upload videos with a 60-second maximum, meaning the new update will triple the length of time clips can be.

Currently, TikTok only allows for 60-second videos which, while that might not exactly be considered “short”, allows user to very quickly browse through them without much searching.

While previous rumor and speculation have indicated that fans are able to upload content outside of that 60-second restriction if they upload a video from their camera roll, many creators have had to live with minute-long videos for quite some time now. Fast forward to December 2020, and that might be changing soon.

Matt Navarra
Some TikTok content creators have been told that they are now allowed to upload 3-minute long videos.

As originally noticed by Social Media Commentator Matt Navarra and originally reported by The Verge, TikTok has started issuing notices to certain creators that they are now able to upload three-minute long videos to the platform, triple the previous amount of time.

Currently, it’s unknown how widely available the feature is. According to the notice, creators who have been given this feature are told they have gotten “early access”, so it’s possible and incredibly likely that only a very few, select amount of people have the ability to create three-minute long videos and that it’ll remain like that for a while.

Unfortunately, beyond this, there’s no other information available about the feature. There’s also no timetable as to when it will be available to all content creators or if it ever will become available to others. It also has yet to even be officially acknowledged by the company in any capacity, with no notice posted to their Twitter account or website, so it may come down to the fact that they want to see how it does before they even talk about it.

All in all, it’ll be interesting to see what happens with this feature in the future. Given the fact that 60-seconds is a relatively short amount of time, it makes sense to have longer videos on the platform. Still, it remains to be seen how the company will handle it in the future.