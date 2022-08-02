TwitchCon US slammed as organizers ease health guidelines ahead of event

Eleni Thomas . Last updated: Aug 02, 2022

TwitchCon US is facing major backlash due to the event organizers confirming they will not be putting any health and safety measures in place this year. As a result, people have taken to social media to voice their disappointment at this news.

TwitchCon US is back in 2022 after being cancelled the previous year due to the global health crisis. However, the event is already facing scrutiny after Twitch revealed that there will be no measures put in place to ensure patrons are taking health and safety precautions seriously.

TwitchCon recently updated the health measures section on their website, detailing how, “in accordance with current local guidelines”, there will no longer be any specific testing requirements in place.

They then go on to add that this lack of guidelines means the event will essentially remain unchanged in how it ran prior to the emergence of the ongoing global crisis. “Although masks are encouraged, they are not currently required to attend TwitchCon,” the event guidelines then went on to add. “Please ensure you are comfortable with our current health and safety measures before you purchase your ticket to TwitchCon.”

TwitchCon 2022 is set to take place at the San Diego Convention Center from October 7-9, 2022. San Diego. The news that there will be no mask mandates at this event is even more surprising given that Comic-Con 2022 – which was held only weeks ago at the same venue – had many health and safety measures in place.

Backlash against TwitchCon 2022 health guidelines

Following this update, many big figures across the Twitch community have begun expressing their disappointment at the idea that TwitchCon will not be putting any measures in place to ensure the safety of those in attendance.

Some notable personalities are even recommending that community members avoid the event altogether due to TwitchCon’s health guidelines.

However, the full statement from TwitchCon does state that these parameters are subject to change. Given how much backlash has already come from this announcement, there is a strong chance that the event will backtrack in the near future.

For any news and updates on the upcoming TwitchCon event, all of Dexerto’s coverage can be found here.