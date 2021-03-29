Twitch users hit out at jacuzzi streams for “sexualizing” women - Dexerto

When it comes to Twitch, there’s a whole host of weird and wonderful content at your fingertips. Jacuzzi streams have gone viral recently, in turn promoting other forms of adult streams on the platform, and users are hating it.

Recent global travel restrictions certainly have people behaving in ways they normally never would. With viewership up on Twitch, broadcasters are finding all new ways to keep their viewers entertained.

Enter the polarizing jacuzzi streams, which are exactly as they sound. Featuring users chilling in hot tubs, the idea has come under fire from personalities such as QTCinderella, who believes that they encourage and promote sexism.

Advertisement

It appears that this genre of stream has led to a rise in more adult focused content, and users are disgusted at the state of the platform.

Adult streams slammed by fans

Twitch users have taken to Reddit to express their concerns over the transformation that seems to be taking place on the platform.

Read More: Twitch hot tub streamer hits out at QTCinderella for sexism claims

MsBananasTS shared her experience of the Twitch app, where her front page was dominated by streams that left her completely shaken.

Asking “what in the actual f**k happened to Twitch…!?” the post has received 3.5k likes and has blown open the discussion regarding the knock on effects on hot tub stream.

Advertisement

Went on twitch and seriously got confused as too what app I was actually on….

What in the actual fuck happened to twitch…?!

I really wanna know…. 🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/gs6LDjRpey — Nannersssss 🌿🌞🌿 (@MsBananasTS) March 27, 2021

People have defended her claims, and others have attacked her for shaming the women involved simply because they have taken different approaches to branding their stream.

Cosplayer and model Hillary ‘Pokket’ Nicole encouraged her to simply report the person breaking Twitch’s terms of use and then move on, otherwise it appears that she’s “projecting [her] own insecurities and internalized misogyny on people who owe you absolutely nothing.”

If you think someone is breaking ToS report them and move on… But in all honesty it seems like you’re just slut shaming and tearing other women down, projecting your own insecurities and internalized misogyny on people who owe you absolutely nothing. Grow up. Get some help. — Hillary “Pokket” Nicole (@Pokket) March 28, 2021

Another streamer, whose girlfriend happened to be tagged in MsBananas original picture, asked for her to remove the image and proceeded to attack her for “hypocrisy” for showing similar behaviour on her own stream.

Advertisement

I’d take my GF outta this screenshot since you wanna show almost just as much cleavage as her with a $3000 dono goal. Kinda makes you look like a hypocrite. Sorry your “E-girl” stream didn’t go as well as you wanted, but that’s not the other girls fault. Work on yourself. pic.twitter.com/Evj0VIX6Pg — sF diego (@diegosaurs) March 28, 2021

While the debate is far from over, it’s interesting to see that what started as a harmless idea appears to have blown up into a much larger issue.