Twitch streamer’s mom in shock after catching son watching hot tub streams

Portuguese Twitch streamer 360Zeus was caught up in quite an awkward situation, having to explain the hot tub section of Twitch to his mom after she caught him watching one of the streamers from the category.

360Zeus is a Twitch streamer that averages between 10 and 20 viewers, but one of his latest clips went absolutely viral and was viewed almost 150,000 times.

The Portuguese streamer was browsing through the internet, entertaining his chatters, before opening up a Twitch stream from the hot tub section.

A couple of minutes into discussing the stream with his chat, Zeus’s mother walked into his room where she was left dumbstruck by the content her son was consuming.

Zeus burst into laughter before trying to explain to his mother that this is the kind of content that the website allows in his native language.

Streamer’s mother shocked by a hot tub streamer

Within seconds of his mother walking into the room, Zeus’s chat was filled with chatters laughing at the scene. Zeus himself said “Now my mom is disappointed, see? This is what you get,” right after she left the room.

The clip went absolutely viral, being among the top viewed clips of LifestreamFails Reddit the day it was shared there, to the point where even xQc reacted to it and screamed out “why didn’t he close it”.

X’s audience was shocked that the platform allows such content to be streamed, with many noting that the hot tub streamer in the clip almost looks naked in the thumbnail of her stream.

“In the thumbnail, I thought surely she must be wearing something like skin-colored tight pants but…” said one viewer, while another added: “She literally looks naked in the thumbnail wtf.”

There have been incidents where streamers from the hot tub category were banned, so not everything is allowed, but many still consider the rules regarding attire far too lenient for some categories and far too strict for others. For more entertainment news and other viral stories, check out our coverage right here.