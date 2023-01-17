Twitch streamers Kai Cenat & YourRage criticized for “joke” after rape controversy

Twitch streamers Kai Cenat and YourRage have come under fire after a phone call on stream, where the pair have been accused of laughing and joking in reference to an alleged rape that took place at a Kai Cenat party.

On January 6, Jovi Pena alleged that she had been raped at a New Year’s party Kai had invited her to, and that the rapist was Cenat’s friend.

Cenat was accused of failing to help or admit that he know the accused, Djigui Seck, but Kai said he had been advised by his legal team not to reply or text anyone.

His response received mixed reactions, and Pena later accused Kai of not cooperating with authorities before deactivating all of her social media accounts.

Kai and YourRage criticized for “joke”

On January 16, Kai Cenat was speaking with fellow Twitch streamer YourRage on the phone.

Rage joked that Kai was ‘forcing him to get drunk’, and then said “you know the last time people were drunk…” – an apparent reference to the New Year’s party.

Rage then hung up as Kai exclaimed, “Yoooooo!”, leaving him speechless.

The clip quickly made its way to LivestreamFail, the biggest community on Reddit for discussing Twitch content and streamers.

Comments were largely critical of the incident. “Already making jokes with an active court case. Imagine what they say off stream,” one of the top comments reads.

“You can tell they probably joke about it even worse off stream,” another said. “A girl got drunk and brutally raped at Kai’s party and he thinks making a joke about it is okay. What the f**k?”

However, others criticized the backlash, arguing that people were just “farming drama” and argued that while the joke was in poor taste, it did not constitute the level of condemnation it received.

The status of the assault allegation is currently unclear, but the alleged victim did confirm she has been in contact with authorities, and completed a rape kit.