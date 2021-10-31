Twitch streamer’s house tragically burns down in middle of broadcast

Twitch streamer GimpyG was forced to evacuate his house in the middle of a broadcast, later confirming that it had tragically burnt down. The community has sent out an outpouring of support to the streamer, who suffers from muscular dystrophy.

Losing your house is everyone’s worst nightmare, and for Twitch streamer GimpyG, it happened in front of everyone on the internet.

An avid gamer, GimpyG was born with a rare form of muscular dystrophy — although that’s never stopped him from achieving his goals.

Not only does he have degrees in mathematics and educational psychology, but he’s developed a tight-knit community on Twitch as a streamer, using a computer-controlled Quadstick FPS and a HeadMouse to play.

But sadly, while he was in the middle of streaming Diablo 2: Resurrected with some friends, he was met with some shocking news: someone informed him his house was burning down, and they needed to evacuate immediately.

“Wait, we’re calling 911?” he said. “Oh no. I just got a pit in my stomach. Our garage is on fire! What happens? Do I need to go?”

The other person escorted him to safety moments later while the stream stayed up.

GimpyG later confirmed that he was safe and well. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for his house and belongings.

“I am okay, but my house burnt down,” he said. “We are safe, but everything is destroyed.”

Hello all, I am okay but my house burnt down…we are safe but my everything is destroyed. Wheelchair van everything burnt. It’s on the VOD so that maybe interesting. — Gimpygod (@Gimpygod) October 31, 2021

GimpyG lost more than just his computer though. In a series of subsequent posts, he revealed that he lost everything from his wheelchair van to his adaptive gaming equipment and more.

The good news, though, is that his beloved pets were able to escape unharmed.

Thanks Jerry, I am totally pooped out. Since my wheelchair van burned they drove me to the hotel in a car transport used to haul muscle cars to shows…that was interesting. My 3090, quadstick, everything I just got setup for streaming and gaming is toast. Sigh. — Gimpygod (@Gimpygod) October 31, 2021

The tragic incident will make it difficult for GimpyG to stream again in the short term. After all, he’s lost thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

But given all he’s been able to accomplish, his fans are confident that he’ll be able to bounce back with a bit of support.