Twitch streamers explain why it’s “unmanageable” having thousands of fans

Twitch streamer Stephen ‘jorbs’ Flavall has opened up about how streaming to thousands of viewers has actually affected his mental health.

Being a popular Twitch creator can certainly have its benefits and is a dream career for many.

However, as with many roles in the public eye, streaming can also take its toll. Many names from across the community have opened up about their struggles and have taken numerous breaks from the camera for the benefit of their mental health.

Twitch streamer jorbs, famous for his Slay The Spire content, started off with 15 viewers on the platform. Although, as his popularity grew, he started to find the experience “unmanageable” and he isn’t the only one.

Twitch streamer jorbs opens about struggles with streaming

In an interview with npr, jorbs claimed that he enjoyed streaming in his early career to his small audience. Then, as his concurrent viewership numbers climbed to 200, he started to become ‘exhausted.’

“Now I have like 2,000 viewers,” jorbs added. “When that many people are asking you questions and telling you what to do, it becomes absolutely unmanageable. I started having anxiety, bordering on full panic attacks.”

It even got to a point when he wouldn’t take a vacation in case it cost him viewers. Yet, now he can rely on his viewers “consistently” when he returns.

Twitch: jorbs jorbs claimed that even vacations for events such as TwitchCon don’t count as a break for him as it’s more of a “work weekend.”

jorbs isn’t the only one who has had issues dealing with the pressure. His fellow streamer Haelian received a great deal of backlash from fans after he decided to take a break from the game Hades.

When he started dedicating time to other titles, his viewership numbers took a nosedive. He claimed: “Every content creator has gone through this, especially the ones that play games. They start with this one thing that’s popular, and then they try to do something else, and it’s a struggle.”

Haelian and jorbs aren’t the first to speak up about their problems handling the pressure of being a Twitch streamer. With an increasing number of creators temporarily stepping away from the monitor, they likely won’t be the last.