Twitch streamer’s Dad shuts down her mission to find boyfriend with savage roast

Twitch streamer Beddle went viral after she asked her dad about her chances of landing a boyfriend in 2022, leading him to deliver a savage roast at his daughter’s expense.

Beddle is an up-and-coming streamer on Twitch who typically goes live in the Just Chatting category, broadcasting her day-to-day life. Her dad is a mainstay in her streams, often popping up during her broadcasts around the house.

During a stream on February 1, she asked her dad an important question: “Do you think I could get a boyfriend in 2022?”

Beddle’s Dad instantly replied, “No”, and when she asked why not, he cut to the chase.

He pointed at her, “Your face. Ugly. And you’re heart, no good. But your father is very nice. Go away.”

As she held back laughter and walked away from her dad, the Twitch chat blew up with laughter and her dad’s comedic timing.

Her father’s incredible clap-back instantly went viral, notching over 130k views in just a day since it was posted.

The pair seem to have a jovial relationship, however, as he’s gone viral before for his hilarious reactions.

Another clip of him and Beddle garnered attention when the Twitch streamer completely stunned him by revealing she’d gotten a tattoo of the family dog, which he was not too happy about.

Luckily he couldn’t stop laughing at the dog, who the tattoo was based on, was jumping all over him and provided a solid distraction from his anger.

Beddle’s Dad is slowly becoming the star of the show, and who knows what the pair have in store next.