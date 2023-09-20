Twitch streamer’s chat destroys his stove with remote-controlled robot

A Twitch streamer’s chat ended up destroying his stove after a remote-controlled robot slammed a wok down on one of the burners so hard that it broke.

Ever heard of Twitch Plays Pokemon? This social experiment saw over one million participants gather together on Twitch to control a character in Nintendo’s Pokemon red, typing out directions in the chat to move the game along.

Since then, other similar events have happened across many streaming platforms where the chat controls the outcome of the broadcast (including, but not limited to, the NPC TikToker trend we’ve seen pop up this year).

Now, Twitch streamer and VTuber ‘uwu_to_owo’ has created yet another wild experiment for his chat to carry out… this time, in an attempt to make fried rice.

Twitch streamer’s chat manages to destroy his stovetop

A self-proclaimed ‘Mad Scientist,’ uwu_to_owo crafted a remote controlled, robotic arm that was capable of three tasks: Tossing a wok, stirring the wok, and adding seasoning to said wok.

Viewers could type out three commands in the chat to make these actions happen, with the end goal being to cook a pan of fried rice.

Unfortunately, things didn’t up going as planned (shocker). The wok-toss command ended up slamming the kitchenware down so hard on the burner that any and all ingredients inside it were thrown around the kitchen.

That’s not the worst part of it, though. The wok-slamming action ended up actually breaking the burner itself, prompting a hilarious and shocked reaction from the streamer, who could only ask his chat: “How in the hell?”

Although the experiment was certainly an interesting one, uwu_to_owo admitted that it was “never gonna work” — but his ‘rice yeeter’ definitely gave the internet a good laugh.

This is far from the wildest thing a Twitch streamer’s chat has accomplished during a broadcast, though. In June, Erobb’s chat managed to shut down a game he was playing for a sponsored stream by abusing his channel rewards system.