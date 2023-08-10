Twitch streamer’s cats come to the rescue as cockroach takes up residence

A Twitch streamer’s cats have valiantly saved them from a terrifying cockroach in their room while live on stream.

Cats are arguably the best pets a human can ask for, unless you’re a dog person. Not only are they absolutely adorable, but their curious and odd behavior makes them some of the most entertaining creatures on earth. On top of that, they generally keep to themselves, making them rather low-maintenance for a busy individual.

That’s exactly why they might be perfect for Twitch streamers with a busy schedule, as streaming can take up multiple hours of any given day. More often than not, cats will tend to themselves, but they’ve definitely been known to mess around with keyboards and mice from time to time.

Fortunately, cats also have certain bug-catching capabilities, which made the cats of streamer ‘cc979’ perfect for snagging a cockroach live on stream.

This Twitch streamer was broadcasting live from their room before they were ambushed by a cockroach on the ceiling. Not only was the insect quite large, but it was able to fly around her room, terrifying the streamer in the process.

Given the fright of it all, they were brought to tears by the cockroach, being absolutely afraid of going anywhere near the creature. Fortunately, her cats came to her rescue. One cat was able to knock it down from the ceiling, giving chase as it hopped down from its scratching pole to continue the hunt.

The cockroach then ran right into her second cat, who was able to smack it around and catch it in its mouth. Eventually, they brought it over to the streamer who was able to catch it using a dustbin. Because of this, the content creator was saved from her cockroach oppressor, allowing her to continue the rest of her stream before heading off to bed safe and sound.