Twitch streamer’s amazing xQc tribute created in bizarre way

Twitch streamer ‘poopernoodle’ held a subathon during which she made a striking tribute to xQc, and fans were impressed by how it all came together.

Streamers regularly find themselves doing strange things while live. We recently covered a Twitch streamer who had to fight off a lobster during a live stream, which ended in complete horror.

Here, we have a streamer who put her artistic skills to the canvas with a striking recreation of xQc using one of the strangest tools: her nose.

xQc painting tribute

Streamer Poopernoodle was hosting a subathon on Twitch when she decided to paint a picture of xQc using her nose. The portrait actually came out looking fairly accurate, using an old picture of the former Overwatch pro and his Coconut Head style bowl-cut.

Advertisement

As unflattering as the source-material may have been, she nailed the look, flexing her artistic skills along the way. Painting on canvas is already an incredibly hard task, but using your nose as the brush? That is pure talent.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The stream devolved into more chaos, with noodle eventually painting her face to match her enormous lobster hate. In the picture, you can see the final version of the xQc painting with some nice grey touches thrown in, which he would appreciate.

The subathon stream is still ongoing, but fans are loving poopernoodle’s xQc portrait that perfectly captured the star Twitch streamer.