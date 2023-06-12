Twitch streamer wanting to show off her yo-yo ends up with a broken camera lens

Twitch streamer ‘justketh’ was left speechless after winds knocked over her camera during a yo-yo demonstration.

Dedicated to sharing Thailand with her audience, justketh has amassed over 67k followers since she first started streaming in 2018.

Also known as Keth, the streamer is Thai-French, born and raised in Bangkok. Streams follow her day-to-day life as justketh discusses cultural differences and shows fans the “true” Thailand that cannot be found in any travel guide.

However, her most recent stream ended in disaster after winds knocked over her camera while visiting markets in Bang Kapi.

After spotting a stall selling yo-yos, justketh was quick to buy one, promising her fans a demonstration.

“I used to be a little bit of a pro yo-yoer,” she said, setting up the camera as she prepared to show off her skills. Little did she know, everything was about to go wrong.

As soon as the yo-yo left her hand, it hit the ground and broke. Pieces of plastic scattered across the concrete, leaving justketh surprised and perhaps a little disappointed.

Fans were quick to express their amusement in the chat, but before justketh had time to react, the wind picked up and her camera began to tip forward. With a loud crunch, the stream went black.

When the stream returned, justketh’s stunned expression filled the screen as she held up her broken lens. The fall had shattered the glass.

“That’s funny,” she said. “My lens [has] never been [broken] like this before. But I have another lens at home, don’t worry.”

Although admitting it was bad luck that both the yo-yo and camera broke, justketh was undeterred. Without her lens, justketh was still able to finish her stream — not letting any of the day’s mishappenings dampen her mood.