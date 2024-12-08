Twitch streamer uses Escape from Tarkov to announce “small miracle” pregnancy

A Twitch streamer used Escape from Tarkov as a novel way to deliver the news that he and his partner were expecting.

In a December 6 post on X, ThatFriendlyGuy described how, after “six years of trying,” he and his partner had finally conceived.

To deliver the news to his viewers, the streamer played a short film set in Tarkov showing his character looting a medical kit. Upon discovering a mystery item and inspecting it to reveal a pregnancy test, the screen confirmed the good news.

Proceeding to pet a stuffed bear before collapsing to the ground, the film concluded with a grin on the player character’s face, captioned with “That Friendly Baby – coming June 2025.”

Long time coming

Discussing the process in more detail following the short, ThatFriendlyGuy described how “It was the same day that we found out we were pregnant that we got a letter from the doctor confirming basically to give up that we got pregnant on the same day.”

“Multiple failed IVF (ICSI) treatments, thousands of pounds wasted, and then on the day the doctor told us to maybe give up and consider other options… a small miracle happened,” he continued, confirming that he and his partner had conceived “naturally.”

“Thank you so much for celebrating this with me,” the creator said in a follow-up response to the announcement, stating he’d read “every single one” of the hundreds of congratulatory messages he’d subsequently received.

“If I made you cry randomly in public, sorry about that,” he signed off.

Sharing big life events with viewers has become commonplace in the streaming space. On December 5, YouTuber Typical Gamer, real name Andre Rebelo, streamed his and partner Samara Redway’s wedding ceremony to his 15 million subscribers.

Likewise, Twitch streamer Officedrummer married his partner during Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 subathon in November, with the latter officiating the ceremony himself.