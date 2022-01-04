Twitch streamer under fire for pushing dog into fridge

Destiny 2 streamer GsxrClyde is defending his actions on a Twitch stream after a clip of him pushing his dog into a mini-fridge started making the rounds on Twitter.

On January 3, GsxrClyde, like a lot of other streamers for the new year, put out a “best of” compilation on YouTube. After it came out though, Twitter user @WavelIY posted a clip from the video that shows Clyde pushing his dog Thor into a fridge.

After the clip started going around, plenty of people started going after the streamer, who defended himself onstream amidst the outrage.

“You’re pissing me off”

if you want the clip with sound 👍 pic.twitter.com/22aip7wZLb — Boris The Bullet Dodger (@WavelIy) January 3, 2022

In the clip, Clyde is examining a camera harness for Thor, who’s joining along and sniffing things out. Suddenly, the streamer looks down and uses his forearm to push the dog back, which sends him reeling into the mini-fridge behind him with enough force to knock items over on top.

Twitter users quickly made comparisons to the infamous Alinity cat-throwing incident in quote tweets and replies to @WavelIY , and wondered why the streamer decided to include it in his “best of 2021” video at all.

With people coming at him on Twitter, Reddit, and starting to find his Twitch channel, Clyde admitted it was his fault the clip was in his 2021 highlight video, but also claimed that no one had cared when it happened originally.

“The problem is, why people are mad about it, is that it was in a highlight video of 2021. It’s my fault, I didn’t look at the video. It’s not the editor’s fault, it’s no one’s fault,” the streamer said. “It’s my fault, but that clip has been on Twitch. When it happened, no one said a damn word.”

He went on to claim that if he hadn’t have put it into this year-end compilation, there wouldn’t have been any outrage at all.

“If they [chat] thought it was wrong, they would have clipped it and they would have put it exactly on twitter right away,” he continued. “That’s what would’ve happened, when it happened, and I would totally understand this on a different level. But, it just didn’t. It just sat there, and people just witch-hunted it.”

The clip is more than eight months old, but what’s shown in the YouTube video he uploaded doesn’t give much more context than what’s going around social media.

Thor did appear during the stream on January 3, the same day all of this went down, but at the time of writing it remains to be seen what the fallout from this clip will really be.