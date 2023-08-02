Twitch streamer tears up after fans help him pay $60k hospital bill

A Twitch streamer who got into an accident in Mexico was brought to tears when he thanked his viewers for raising money to help settle a massive hospital bill.

Stoopzz, a streamer known for playing Black Desert and Honkai Star Rail, thanked his viewers for helping him pay off a $60,000 medical bill that he was saddled with after fracturing his hip.

While speaking to his fans about returning home after visiting the doctors, Stoopzz discussed how he felt about the whole incident, and got a little emotional.

Stoopzz’s viewers had helped support him and raise money by sending in tons of donations and giving the streamer over 450 gifted subs.

Twitch streamer Stoopzz thanks viewers after recovering from accident

On a recent stream, Stoopzz opened up to his fans about how he felt now that he was recovering after the accident, which happened during a trip to Mexico.

He said: “It’s been a long journey to get home, and there’s been a lot of sh*t going on. but I’m happy to be home. It’s been a lot. I have a lot of stuff to tell you guys, but yeah, a lot of sh*t has been going on.

“I just got back from my doctor, I got my stitches removed, but I don’t know what’s going on. Thank you guys so much. Thank you, I don’t know what to say. Just one big thank you. One big thank you, you know?”

Here’s hoping Stoopzz gets some rest and recovers from the ordeal.

