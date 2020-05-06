Twitch streamer left stunned after perfect blindfolded Wii bowling game

Twitch streamer ‘NicroVeda’ was left speechless after finally achieving glory and bowling a perfect game in Wii Sports Resort, all while blindfolded.

Despite being more than a decade old, players are still finding new ways to up the challenge in classic Wii Sports game modes. While the motion-based technology might be outdated in comparison to today's Virtual Reality rigs, little comes close to the rush of bowling a strike with the old Nintendo controllers.

After hours of struggling through a blindfolded challenge on May 4, popular Twitch streamer NicroVeda was left shocked as he bowled a perfect game without being able to see the lane in front of him.

In the midst of a marathon attempt, he came close to the ultimate goal a number of times. Even closing out a run just one point away from the immaculate 300 of a perfect game. “I want to do this so badly because I’m literally one away,” he said. “As time goes on, that’s all I’m thinking about.”

As the seventh consecutive hour of non-stop games drew near, NicroVeda finally did what hundreds of viewers in chat said that he couldn’t. Bowl a perfect blindfolded game in Wii Sports Resort.

Letting the moment sink in, he was stunned that it finally happened. “I knew I wanted to get into the blindfolded bowling grind again. But to just get this in a day...I did not expect. Whoever the f*** said ‘move on’...we wouldn’t have got this 300 today.”

Reflecting on the remarkable run, he was fully aware of just how rare the accomplishment truly is.

“There’s no leaderboards, and nobody really does this,” he admitted. “But I’m pretty sure I’m the first person to ever do this.”

Using his own merchandise as a makeshift blindfold throughout the day of attempts, he joked that anyone watching could “also bowl a perfect game” if they picked up an item for themselves.

The perfect run begins at the 18:15 mark for mobile viewers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGTTQnDk0HA

While the perfect game may have taken all day, and a little of NicroVeda’s sanity, he can now gloat about being one of the best blindfolded Wii Sports players in the world.

Will blindfolded tennis be next? Or maybe even boxing? Only time will tell what amusing challenge the streamer tackles in the future.