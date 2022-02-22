Twitch streamer left stunned after drunk kids smash his setup

A Twitch streamer was left speechless after a group of drunken passersby smashed his setup before taking off and leaving him with the pieces.

The streamer who goes by ‘Danklo83’ streams out of a venue that directly exits into the street that makes up the backdrop for his broadcasts. His choice of stream setup routinely invites wandering eyes which are met with welcoming conversation from the host.

Going by previous interactions, Danklo normally invites people into the tight room to sit or make some conversation which makes most of his content.

But one night the marathon streamer invited the attention of a group that was a bit too rambunctious.

The group came up to the streamer’s venue with one person immediately giving the front door a tap with his head. That would serve as a preview of worse things to come as more of their friends joined and only got wilder.

Almost immediately after letting the group in to have a quick interaction, they went even crazier. Danklo kept them from barreling into the venue while the sounds of loud bangs on the window could be heard.

As the people were leaving, it looked as if the streamer got their attention again and shortly after the belligerent group burst into chants.

The kiosk window quickly shattered moments after more people started to bang their heads on the glass. The group quickly made their exit after breaking the window.

The streamer and citizens witnessing the incident were left stunned.

Later on, others could be seen trying to tape the window back together for the streamer since Danklo was left with the mess of the interaction.