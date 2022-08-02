Twitch streamer stunned after 12-year-old kid asks if she’s a “cam girl”

Twitch streamer ‘LivStixs’ was enjoying a day at the pool when a young child completely derailed her broadcast with one hell of a question.

The Pools, Hot Tubs and Beaches category is still one of the newest sections on Twitch, having spawned from the infamous hot tub meta that dominated the Just Chatting section.

Despite the new category’s popularity, some people still don’t associate streamers in bikinis with Twitch – and as it turns out, kids are among that group.

During a late July broadcast, LivStixs was lounging by a pool when a child walked up to her and asked a question that left her absolutely shocked to the core.

Young kid asks pool streamer if she’s a “cam girl”

As LivStixs talked with her viewers, off-screen, a kid approached her and asked an innocent enough question: “Are you a cam girl?”

Mortified, Liv was quick to retort with a profound “no” before revealing that she was streaming on Twitch and wasn’t on a site like OnlyFans that has helped creators such as Amouranth earn millions.

Although the kid was quick to apologize, the streamer was left taken aback by the remark and confided with her viewers about the bizarre encounter.

“Isn’t cam girl literally just a word for like…” she began, but couldn’t bring herself to finish the sentence. “The girl was like 12.”

According to the streamer, she has been asked that question before… and while she is used to being asked “really weird” questions by old men, but never expected one to come from a 12-year-old girl.

LivStixs went on to wonder if she should have said she was a “cam girl” because she is a girl on camera, but further pondered if the term exclusively implied some sort of sexual content.

In any case, the strange interaction may end up being a blessing for the streamer as the clip has since begun going viral amassing over 150,000 views.