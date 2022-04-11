Twitch streamer spends 34hrs building LEGO Star Wars model only to throw it off his roof

Popular Twitch streamer AmericanDad excited fans with his shenanigans after he spent 34 hours building a LEGO Star Wars model — just to throw it off of the roof of his house.

Since beginning his channel in 2017, AmericanDad has amassed over 80k followers on Twitch — with tens of thousands more throughout social media.

He’s become known for his hilarious skits on Twitter, his unique ways to solve viewer arguments, and the community has even bonded together to give a waitress over $1,000.

AmericanDad left his viewers excited on April 10 after spending 34 hours on stream building the LEGO Millenium Falcon set, just to throw it off of the roof of his house.

Advertisement

AmericanDad throws LEGO Star Wars set off of roof

On April 8, 2022, AmericanDad posted on Twitter that he was streaming himself put together the LEGO Star Wars Millenium Falcon set. Claiming it was “a 20-hour build,” he said the stream would not end until it was finished.

Read More: Twitch streamer STPeach banned for second time in 2022

He also said that if he received 4,000 subs during the stream, he would throw the finished piece off of his staircase. However, he decided to go to his roof instead — throwing the time-consuming item onto his driveway.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fans react to Americandad smashing LEGO set

While the VOD containing the clip has been removed, plenty of his fans took to Twitter for their reactions.

Expendablewolf felt “physical pain” watching the creator throw the Star Wars set off of his roof, while others believed it was worth it and that they “witnessed history.”

Advertisement

my heart felt physical pain watching the vod throw. — Wolfy 🐺 (@Expendablewolf) April 11, 2022

Worth it — 👓ClintonIsDeaf🪑 (@ClintnIsDeaf) April 11, 2022

Witnessing history — Its Scaly (@ItsScalytv) April 10, 2022

As the reactions show, fans of American Dad are generally down for whatever shenanigans the long-haired content creator has up his sleeve — even if it is smashing a high-valued LEGO set.

For more entertainment news, check out who Ninja and his wife squashed their beef with.