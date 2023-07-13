Twitch streamer shocked after viewer sends dead baby pig in mail opening stream

Twitch streamer and YouTuber, General Sam, received a dead baby pig and a piece of radioactive uranium ore during a recent mail opening stream.

Content warning: Some readers may find the nature of this story distressing.

One of the more unique ways in which streamers and YouTubers can interact with their audiences is through PO boxes, which allows fans to send in items to their favorite personalities and in turn, gives creators an opportunity to do mail opening videos or streams.

However, sometimes it can take a wrong turn as viewers can anonymously send in items that range from disgusting to actively harmful to a creator.

This is what happened to General Sam in his latest mail opening stream, in which he received a dead embalmed baby pig and even some radioactive Uranium ore.

In the now deleted stream, Sam received a dubious-looking package with a caution label. He opened it up and was immediately hit with a bad smell. “Oh f***, the smell just hit me dude, Jesus.”

He lifted up the contents of the box, showing an embalmed baby pig in a vacuum-sealed bag. “Got ourselves a dead piggy. Got ourselves a f***ing embalmed little piggy,” he said.

To which he followed it up, “Yeah, don’t send me s*** like this. Believe it or not, I don’t want a f***ing embalmed pig.” He continued to say jokingly, “I know I seem like an embalmed pig kind of guy, this ain’t me dude.”

He would go on to jokingly name the embalmed pig “Willard the pay pig”.

However, that was not the only potentially dangerous item he opened during the stream, as he received some Uranium ore in the mail from a viewer as well.

In the clip, Sam can be seen cautiously opening the package after reading the invoice attached to it and discovering it really is Uranium ore. “Okay, what the f***,” he said upon seeing the package. Sam would go on to take the package out of his home.

Luckily, it is not particularly harmful. The Uranium was purchased from United Nuclear, a seller of Scientific equipment and supplies, and according to the seller, the ore itself is safe to handle with bare hands, as long as you wash your hands afterward.