Twitch streamer shocked after insane car crash during IRL stream

Twitch streamer ‘Murda’ was shocked after he witnessed an insane car crash while IRL streaming an event at the local drag racing strip.

Throughout the last few years, more and more creators have taken to Twitch to broadcast their IRL and Just Chatting content. However, not every IRL stream has gone quite as planned, as you can’t always control what happens around you in public.

We’ve seen Twitch streamers receive bans, come across store robberies, and even get chased by intoxicated onlookers.

Murda has amassed over 100k followers on Twitch thanks to a variety of IRL streams focused on working on cars and watching them race. However, On January 30, 2022, the creator was left shocked after a drag race went horribly wrong.

Twitch streamer witnesses car crash

What started off as a seemingly normal Sunday, the creator went live at his local drag racing strip to broadcast a few of the races. Murda was able to stream directly from track-level, right beside the insanely fast cars as they launched.

However, a few races into the event — disaster struck. In the clip from Murda’s Twitch channel, you can see a black Ford Mustang ready to race against what appears to be a Buick.

Seconds after the two cars take off down the track, the driver of the black Mustang lost control of his vehicle, smashing into his opponent, and then into the wall.

“Oh, that’s bad. That’s really bad,” Murda said. “I don’t think he should have run it [down the track] again after almost hitting the wall earlier, I think there’s something wrong with that car.”

As the streamer began to walk down the track, you can see emergency personnel quickly running to the wrecked car in an effort to help the driver with any injuries.

While it’s unknown whether or not the driver did suffer from any injuries, some fans are claiming he’s received several broken bones. Either way, we hope they recover quickly from their serious accident.