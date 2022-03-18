Twitch streamer shocked after finding himself in Hogwarts Legacy game trailer

The gameplay reveal trailer for the highly-anticipated ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ game debuted to high praise — but one fan wasn’t expecting to see themselves in the advertisement.

Hogwarts Legacy was initially announced in 2020, promising Harry Potter fans a chance at finally living out their childhood dreams of being a student in the famed school of witchcraft and wizardry.

Two years later, a gameplay reveal trailer showcased exactly what players can expect from the title — and it’s safe to say the reception was nothing short of ecstatic.

Alongside melding elements from the books and the movies, students will be able to traverse the castle grounds, get sorted into a house, and, of course, create their own character to look however they like.

Most notably, the trailer centered around a single character to show off what the game has to offer… a character that looked shockingly similar to Twitch streamer and TFT player Michael ‘k3soju’ Zhang.

The popular Teamfight Tactics streamer tuned into the March 17 State of Play to, essentially, witness himself engaging in a wizard duel and exploring Hogwarts in front of hundreds of thousands of viewers.

“Dude, there’s no f**kin’ way!” he exclaimed. “There is no way!”

“I just don’t understand — who even found that s**t? Who told you about this trailer?” he asked his chat, before reading a comment aloud that read, ‘You could totally sue them.’

Overall, it seems like Zhang found the entire ordeal hilarious (and we don’t think he’ll be taking any legal action against Avalanche for his coincidental likeness being used in the trailer).

Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch in Holiday 2022, although no specific date has yet been set. The latest trailer comes just ahead of the ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ film hitting theaters early next month.