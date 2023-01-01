Twitch streamer shatters collar bone in bike crash during IRL broadcast

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

SkillSpecs, an Old-School Runescape streamer on Twitch, decided to touch some grass and do an IRL bike stream. However, his stream quickly came to an end after a live bike crash led to a broken collar bone.

SkillSpecs was getting ready for a big IRL live stream event. He intended to bring his chat on a journey, one that goes far beyond where he’d go in his normal Old-School Runescape streams.

However, the broadcast would be cut much shorter than anticipated. Just as he was getting on his bike and picking up steam, the streamer crashed his bike while trying to fiddle with his phone, and the stream went dark. This certainly isn’t the first time a crash has been captured on-stream, but things didn’t end too well for SkillSpecs.

He broke his collar bone in 3 places as a result of the bike crash, bringing a very swift and unfortunate end to his New Years’ stream.

Twitch streamer breaks collar bone in 3 places during IRL stream

SkillSpecs had tried to make an IRL stream happen a week beforehand, with some connection issues requiring him to restart his stream multiple times. It didn’t exactly go off without a hitch.

But this time, he was ready. He decided to bring his chat on a journey with him, which would start with him biking to his destination.

“Welcome to the life of SkillSpecs.” He introduced his chat to the stream, ready to bring them along for a new style of content. The wind was howling as chat pointed out he was wearing sandals while biking and had no helmet. Not the most optimal safety gear. And, as it turned out, he may have needed it.

While trying to change his camera position and talk to his audience, SkillSpecs lost his balance and fell over with his phone sent flying. Judging by the audio from the end of the clip, he was clearly in pain.

He ushered in 2023 with a hospital visit and a broken collarbone. Not the best way to start the year, but at least this streamer has been a good sport about it.

Some chat regulars have been memeing on him in the aftermath of the accident, and SkillSpecs has responded in kind by choosing to laugh about his fall and make the most of it rather than languishing in his misfortune.