Twitch streamer saveaprincess banned after ASMR clip goes viral

Streamer saveaprincess was banned from Twitch after a video circulated of her performing ASMR, which some social media users found shocking.

ASMR became one of the most popular categories on Twitch in 2021. Many big streamers at the time, like Amouranth and Indiefoxx, hopped on the wave rocking leggings and “ear licking” their way to insane viewership.

Since then, Twitch handed out bans and the ASMR wave died down somewhat as creators’ channels were put in jeopardy.

Although, it is still a popularity category, one that is still not free of controversy.

Saveaprincess ear licking ASMR goes viral

Saveaprincess stoked a huge reaction online when a clip of them performing ASMR caught a ton of attention on social media.

In the clip, she can be seen going beyond just “ear licking” and shoving the whole ear into her mouth rapidly.

Her last broadcast on Twitch was January 29, and since then, has been banned from the platform. She’s found a home on Facebook Gaming as a partnered streamer, where she now has over 40k followers.

Princess clarified that she doesn’t do ASMR streams on Facebook, as the platform doesn’t allow for it, and she mostly streams GTA and variety games.

actually fb doesnt allow ear licking im famous for my gaming skills on there. i code fivem servers for gta and do voice acting. i waited till i got partnered before i tried anything risky. nice try tho =) — Saveaprincess (@aprincess1337) February 11, 2022

She also applied for her ban on Twitch to be lifted, but so far Twitch has not responded yet.