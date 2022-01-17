Twitch streamer roasts Ninja after finding his book at a dollar store

Twitch streamer m60_ has roasted Fortnite pro player Ninja after purchasing his book “Get Good: My Ultimate Guide To Gaming” from a dollar store.

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins is the most followed Twitch streamer in the world, boasting a comfortable 17 million followers. Known for his prowess in Halo and Fortnite, Ninja shared some of his ultimate gaming tips in his 2019 book “Get Good: My Ultimate Guide To Gaming.”

Now, the book has been rediscovered by Twitch streamer m60_ who was less than impressed with Blevins guide.

Twitch blasts Ninja’s “guide to gaming”

During his January 17 stream, m60_ took his viewers through a recent adventure to the Dollar Tree. While pursuing a wealth of titles, it was Ninja’s that ultimately caught his eye: “I’ve been looking at the books at the Dollar Tree lately, and I found a copy of Ninja’s book.”

Advertisement

Read More: Apex Legends “toe-scope” might be greatest trickshot of all time

Appearing to mock the sheer existence of the book, m60_ went added: “Get good my ultimate guide to gaming… And just in case anything happened to it, I decided to get two copies.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Twitch streamer continued to hold up both copies in silence, before discarding them out of frame. The appearance of the book prompted one commenter to question the Fortnite pro’s skill, by saying “but Ninja hasn’t gotten good though?” in response.

Ninja continues to show his support and his skills within Fortnite as Chapter 3, Season 1. Despite encountering the surprise of “flying hackers” in the game, Ninja has praised new implementations such as the addition of Apex Legends-style mechanics in the game.

Advertisement

Fortnite is rumored to reveal the return of fan-favorite location Tilted Towers soon, as a new update is set to go live on January 18, 2022.