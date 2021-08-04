Twitch streamer reveals crazy plan to create The Sims IRL where viewers control him

A Twitch streamer has announced their unbelievable plan to literally transform his broadcast into a version of The Sims in real life – and viewers are excited to take part.

On August 3, Twitch streamer ‘Jerma‘ revealed that his long-time goal of a “dollhouse” stream where viewers would ‘control’ him to do things would finally be happening, and there are three planned dates for the unique broadcast.

The streamer began the announcement by describing exactly what he’d had planned, with the idea being that viewers could control a person’s movements and such, sort of in the style of Twitch Plays Pokémon.

“Ladies and gentlemen, wouldn’t it be interesting if we did the dollhouse stream?” he asked. “The thing that I have talked about over and over again for three gosh-darn years. We’re doing the IRL dollhouse stream.”

According to Jerma, viewers would have direct control over pretty much everything he does, but it’s taken a lot of work to make this a reality.

“We have a lot of partners. It’s going to be the biggest project I’ve ever worked on,” he added. “I hope everybody is prepared for that.”

Not only is he partnering with Twitch, who contributed a fair amount of money to the idea, but there will even be a unique Extension users can take advantage of to partake, which definitely makes this a special experience.

The three stream events will be August 18, August 20 and August 21 with the first two beginning at 3PM EST and the final one being at 12:00 EST.

“It’s going to be insane!” Jerma hyped.

We can’t wait to see exactly how this plays out and if we have a brand new Twitch meta on our hands as a result. Fans are rightfully excited and if all goes well, this could end up being must-see entertainment.