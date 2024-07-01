Twitch streamer returns from ban dressed as Dr Disrespect

Twitch streamer StableRonaldo returned from his ban dressed as Dr Disrespect, referencing the allegations against him for messaging a minor.

StableRonaldo was banned on Twitch for reckless driving while live on stream on June 26, marking this fourth ban on the site.

StableRonaldo apologized to his community after receiving the ban and was uncertain of his future. However, just three days after the suspension, StableRonaldo is back and not without further controversy.

On June 30, StableRonaldo started up his stream dressed as Dr Disrespect who has been under fire for his actions back in 2017.

As admitted to by Dr Disrespect himself, he was sending “explicit” messages to a minor via Twitch Whispers. When the information was brought to Twitch, Dr Disrespect was banned from the platform.

Article continues after ad

Now, four years later, more evidence about the situation has been made public and even YouTube has stepped in to stop Dr Disrespects membership revenue for the foreseeable future.

Article continues after ad

StableRonaldo poked fun at the situation involving Dr Disrespect by playing Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us,” in which Kendrick calls Drake a pedophile. While the song played, StableRonaldo remarked, “he did it.”

Viewers and those on X weren’t surprised by StableRonaldo’s cosplay of Dr Disrespect as he has become known for “clip farming” within the community.

“Bro Ron might go down as the best clip farmer in history,” said one X commenter.

Article continues after ad

Others praised StableRonaldo for capitalizing on the drama with some even saying that FaZe Banks was “a genius” for signing him to FaZe Clan.

“One of the smartest content creators he knows how to get clicks man ever since he’s been in the game, Banks really is a genius,” said another.

Unlike StableRonaldo, Dr Disrespect is still under his permanent Twitch ban for messaging a minor and is taking an “extended vacation” away from the internet for the time being.