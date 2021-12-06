Twitch streamer repeats the word “Mario” for almost a week straight

A Twitch streamer has returned from a nine-month hiatus and is forced to repeat the name “Mario” over half a million times. Nicro has been streaming his Mario odyssey for almost an entire week.

Nicro is a Canadian Twitch streamer who is known for his Wii Sports and Mario Odyssey speedruns. His most notable accomplishment was being the first to beat Mario Odyssey in less than an hour.

However, that’s likely to change following his return to streaming. Earlier this year, Nicro announced he would be taking a break from streaming and content creation to focus on personal matters. This break turned into a nine-month-long hiatus.

Fans patiently awaited Nicro’s comeback, despite not having any idea when he would return. But on December 1, he shocked viewers with a live stream that’s as dumbfounding as it is entertaining.

Twitch streamer repeats “Mario” for a week

At the time of reporting, Nicro has been live on Twitch for over 110 hours. He has said “Mario” over 320k times, and the current goal is to say Mario nearly 530k times. He’s also dressed as the mustachioed plumber.

Similar to Ludwig’s Subathon, Nicro is streaming himself continuously, including whenever he is asleep. In addition to the continuous stream, he has also handcuffed himself to a TV. The TV constantly plays random Mario soundtracks from YouTube.

The stream also has an interactive element. For every donation, sub, and bit, Nicro adds more “Marios” to the total number amount he has to say. So, it is possible for Nicro to surpass Ludwig’s 31-day subathon if enough people donate.

If Nicro does continue this punishment at his current pace, he will most certainly stream for longer than a week. We will update this article with Nicro’s progress and a final “Mario” count once all is said and done.

