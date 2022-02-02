Twitch streamer relieved after hearing son’s wholesome meaning for ‘simp’

Kids say the darndest things. One Twitch streaming dad was relieved after his son explained to him what a ‘simp’ was which skirted the actual meaning people online are used to.

Whether you trace it from its place on Reddit or its overuse on Twitch, the word ‘simp’ gets thrown around a lot on the internet. This would get any parent on edge if their kid walked up to them claiming to know the meaning of the word.

That’s what happened to Twitch streamer ‘sips_’ who was shocked when his son came up to him one day announcing that he knew the meaning of the spicy word commonly used in internet culture.

“My son hit me with the ‘hey dad, I think I know what a simp is,’” the streamer recounted. “I had this moment in my mind where I was like ‘f**k all of you on the internet.’”

To his delight, sips won’t have to sit his kid down for a talk about the word ‘simp’ just yet given the child’s wholesome meaning for it.

“I said, ‘fine, what does it mean,’” he explained. “And he said, ‘Super Intelligent Minecraft Player.’” Sips had a laugh with his stream after one viewer said: “Wait until he’s telling everyone that his dad is a S.I.M.P.”

The steamer had a huge sigh of relief for avoiding what could have been a really awkward conversation.

For those wondering where the kid got the meaning, sips explained that the kid’s teacher had given him that meaning in school.

This might have given other parents a bit of a shock, but at least the teacher managed to save them from possibly looking up the word on their own.