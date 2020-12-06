Twitch streamer receives $2,000 donation to literally show her toes - Dexerto

Twitch streamer ImJasmine bizarrely received a $2,000 donation while live, as one viewer ensured she reached her donation goal to show her feet on stream. Yes, you read that right.

Viewers often use Twitch donations to support content creators, offering a financial thank you for the entertainment they provide. While they’re usually fairly wholesome and small, some viewers shock streamers with their generosity.

In a rather outlandish display of generosity, one viewer donated $2,000 to ImJasmine after she set the donation goal as the total required for her to get her feet out on stream.

While the Toronto-based streamer probably had quiet hopes of reaching her goal, she probably wasn’t expecting it to come entirely from one donor. “It has to be expensive,” she said, while discussing the goal with her chat. “Guys, I’m sorry, okay. No one’s gonna watch me after you’ve seen my toes. I’m literally gonna lose a million – everybody. Never again will you guys watch me!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After setting the target, Jasmine was at $0 raised when a viewer decided they would fund it single-handedly. The user – ‘RebildTV’ – came out of nowhere to donate $2,000, much to the surprise of the streamer.

Upon seeing the value of the donation, Jasmine burst into laughter, and couldn’t quite contain her shock: “Oh my god! Oh my f**king god… Thank you so fricking much. Holy f**k. Oh my f**king god, okay. Everyone clap or something.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For those interested, Jasmine did indeed keep her side of the deal and get her feet out on stream. Despite her obvious embarrassment, the donor was rewarded for their generosity.

“3, 2, 1… lift off,” Jasmine said, before turning the camera to her feet. A few teasing comments came through, but most viewers laughed the incident off as the strange moment it was.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Despite her joking, Jasmine has not lost significant numbers of followers, sitting at 116,000 at the time of writing. Many actually commended her for keeping her side of the deal.

It’s certainly not the most bizarre streamer/viewer interaction we’ve seen – with viewers paying $10,000 for Belle Delphine’s bath water back in July of 2019. Just another day on the internet.