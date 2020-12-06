 Twitch streamer receives $2,000 donation to literally show her toes - Dexerto
Twitch streamer receives $2,000 donation to literally show her toes

Published: 6/Dec/2020 14:51

by Joe Craven
ImJasmine live on Twitch
Twitch: ImJasmine

Twitch streamer ImJasmine bizarrely received a $2,000 donation while live, as one viewer ensured she reached her donation goal to show her feet on stream. Yes, you read that right. 

Viewers often use Twitch donations to support content creators, offering a financial thank you for the entertainment they provide. While they’re usually fairly wholesome and small, some viewers shock streamers with their generosity.

In a rather outlandish display of generosity, one viewer donated $2,000 to ImJasmine after she set the donation goal as the total required for her to get her feet out on stream.

While the Toronto-based streamer probably had quiet hopes of reaching her goal, she probably wasn’t expecting it to come entirely from one donor. “It has to be expensive,” she said, while discussing the goal with her chat. “Guys, I’m sorry, okay. No one’s gonna watch me after you’ve seen my toes. I’m literally gonna lose a million – everybody. Never again will you guys watch me!”

After setting the target, Jasmine was at $0 raised when a viewer decided they would fund it single-handedly. The user – ‘RebildTV’ – came out of nowhere to donate $2,000, much to the surprise of the streamer.

Upon seeing the value of the donation, Jasmine burst into laughter, and couldn’t quite contain her shock: “Oh my god! Oh my f**king god… Thank you so fricking much. Holy f**k. Oh my f**king god, okay. Everyone clap or something.”

For those interested, Jasmine did indeed keep her side of the deal and get her feet out on stream. Despite her obvious embarrassment, the donor was rewarded for their generosity.

“3, 2, 1… lift off,” Jasmine said, before turning the camera to her feet. A few teasing comments came through, but most viewers laughed the incident off as the strange moment it was.

Despite her joking, Jasmine has not lost significant numbers of followers, sitting at 116,000 at the time of writing. Many actually commended her for keeping her side of the deal.

It’s certainly not the most bizarre streamer/viewer interaction we’ve seen – with viewers paying $10,000 for Belle Delphine’s bath water back in July of 2019. Just another day on the internet.

Charli D’Amelio under fire after fans miss out on paid Zoom meeting

Published: 6/Dec/2020 14:08

by Daniel Cleary
charli damelio holding her book
Charlie D'Amelio, Instagram

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has received backlash after some of her fans were seemingly unable to join a virtual webinar for her new book, despite buying tickets at $22 for the event.

After becoming the first to hit 100 million followers on TikTok for her entertaining dance videos, Charli D’Amelio has become one of the biggest influencers in the world, building a massive following online across multiple platforms.

The TikTok star recently announced that she would be releasing a book on her success called “Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide To Keeping It Real” and would also be hosting a virtual Zoom webinar to connect with some fans.

Charli damelio reading her book
Charlie D'Amelio, Instagram
Charli D’Amelio revealed she would be hosting a live Q&A for some fans who bought her book.

The tickets were exclusively available for the first few who had purchased a book bundle, and the Zoom link was supposed to be sent out via email, to those who were scheduled to attend.

However, following the virtual event on December 5, some who had purchased tickets to the virtual webinar claimed that they were unable to join Charli’s Zoom call and criticized the TikTok star’s handling of the event.

The backlash was first shared by Instagram page TikTokInsiders, which highlighted images of a fan’s receipt to the live Q&A and their claims about being unable to join the Zoom call.

“A lot of people paid for Charli’s book Zoom event thing, including me, and didn’t get to join,” they claimed, frustrated with how it was organized.

They also questioned the entire event, suggesting that it could have been a “scam” but responses from some of D’Amelio’s fans revealed that the meeting actually did go ahead.

It is still unclear why certain ticket holders were unable to join the webinar but some suggested that they might have reached maximum capacity for Zoom meetings before everyone could join.

As of now, Charli has yet to respond to any of the backlash and has not addressed those who were unable to join the event.