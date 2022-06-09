Twitch streamer Quin69 slams creators who “create a culture of simping”

Twitch streamer Quin69 has sparked a debate among the streaming community after criticizing other creators who ask their viewers to subscribe to them.

Viewers are the beating heart of every Twitch streamer. Without them interacting in chat, sharing with their friends, and generously donating in the form of bits and subscriptions, they wouldn’t be where they are today.

However, while some expect nothing from their viewers, others are sometimes furious when they aren’t monetarily supporting the channel with paid subscriptions.

Popular streamer Quin69 has now opened up about the issue, criticizing other creators who push their viewers to subscribe to the channel using various methods.

In his June 8 live stream, Quin69 opened up about other creators on the Amazon-owned platform who constantly push for their viewers to pay and subscribe to them. “Streamers literally sub shame and like socially suitable norms where the correct thing you should do is be a sub,” he said.

“I don’t want to name names, but there are streamers that are f**king shameless. There are streamers that literally encourage this behavior and create this environment and I’m pretty confident it’s just so they can make money,” the popular streamer added.

“They create that culture, of simping for a streamer, and everyone being a sub, and how it’s normal to be a sub. Then they kind of encourage the sh***ing on of plebs, so everyone feels obligated to subscribe. It’s f**king cringe.”

In a Reddit thread discussing Quin’s comments, fans couldn’t help but point out the hypocrisy, noting that the popular streamer has done his own subathon stream — which essentially runs off donations from viewers. “Clueless, surely he didn’t do multiple subathons,” said one fan.

“Donating and subbing to rich streamers is pathetic, but I wonder how many of those streamers had an entirely different opinion before they were rich,” said another.

While streamers of all sizes no doubt celebrate certain subscriber goals, Quin clearly believes there’s a line being crossed by some creators.