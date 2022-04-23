Twitch streamer puts new spin on hot tub meta with pool full of Pepsi

Comedian and Twitch streamer John ‘Robbotron’ Robertson spent two and a half hours in a hot tub full of Pepsi in an effort to raise money for charity.

Charity streams are often some of the biggest and most exciting events for streamers. Communities come together to raise money, and the streamer usually goes above and beyond to hype up the fundraiser as much as possible.

Twitch has seen people stream for days on end, have incentives for reaching goals, and even auction off their personal belongings to raise money for a noble cause. And it goes without saying, the bigger the stunt, the more money people are willing to donate.

Advertisement

But Robbotron might just take the cake for the wackiest and wildest charity stream yet. The London-based comedian spent over two hours in a hot tub full of Pepsi Max.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Robbotron Pepsi Max hot tub charity stream

On April 23, Robbotron stripped down to his skivvies and plunged into a hot tub gradually filling it will Pepsi Max. By the end of the stream, the crystal clear water was a bubbling steaming brown liquid leaving everything Robertson touched a sticky mess.

Read More: Twitch streamer accidentally sets hair on fire in charity stream

Robbotron would go on to spend two and a half hours soaking in his Pepsi bath with one goal in mind: raising money for charity. During the stream, Robertson raised over $3,600 surpassing his goal of $5,000.

Advertisement

All the while, he was able to put on a wildly entertaining show for his viewers. Donning different masks and pouring liters upon liters of soda on himself, the comedian pulled off a performance to remember.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After he met his goal, the streamer once again put on his mermaid costume and Doom Guy helmet to take one final soak in the sugary bath.

All of the proceeds from the event are being donated to MermaidsUK, a charity that supports transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse children, young people, and their families. While the stream may be over, you can still donate to the charity using Robbotron’s fundraising link.