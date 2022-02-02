Twitch streamer Oceyana banned after using homophobic slurs on stream

Twitch streamer Oceyana has been banned from the platform after a clip went viral of her using homophobic slurs on stream directed at Valorant players.

Already in 2022 there have been a number of noteworthy Twitch bans. In January, a CS:GO streamer was banned after exposing himself on stream to shave parts that people need not see, while elsewhere, while others have been banned over their cartoon emotes.

Though some Twitch viewers aren’t always a fan of the platform’s policies regarding bans, there was little question over whether Oceyana would be banned after this outburst on stream.

While playing Valorant, Oceyana and her teammate frequently used homophobic slurs about their random teammates.

Between matches, Oceyana’s teammate said “Let’s try to get a game where we don’t get f**gots in.”

“Yeah,” Oceyana said, not perturbed at all by the use of vulgar language. “If we do get f**gots, I’m going to dodge. I’m just going to dodge.”

She and her teammates start laughing about the comments, but it didn’t take long for the clip to be picked up across the internet, with Oceyana making all of her social accounts private after the backlash started.

Some users did manage to access her social media accounts before she set them to private, and found an Instagram Story using the same language, allegedly from her account.

In the Story, the homophobic slur twice about a player, accusing him of “getting her banned for 30 days on Twitch.”

Some viewers also believe she used a racial slur during the clip, though it’s difficult to be sure of what exactly she said.

Oceyana has been banned for 30 days.