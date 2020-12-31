Twitch streamer Nihachu trends on Twitter after changing her hair color - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer Niki ‘Niahchu’ has become a trending topic on Twitter for a completely unexpected reason: changing her hair color.

Streamers and internet stars are prone to trending on social media, with a slew of high-profile content creators having taken over Twitter in the last few days of 2020.

However, one Twitch star has started trending for a reason that many online are raising their eyebrows over — the fact that she changed her hair color from blonde to a bright, hot pink.

Niki announced the change in a Tweet on December 31, clearly ringing in the new year with a new hair color.

Uh oh

(I know I know I need to clean my mirror) pic.twitter.com/QWoQ9MzSKG — Niki (@Nihaachu) December 31, 2020

“Uh oh,” she joked, followed by, “I know I know I need to clean my mirror.”

While it’s not unusual for people looking to make a big change in their life to switch up their hairdo, it seems that Niki’s particular style update has taken over Twitter, with the star becoming a trending topic merely two hours after posting her pink-haired selfies.

niki trending.. AS SHE SHOULD BE !!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZzJRMvTQgy — cherry ☾ (@cherrywasfound) December 31, 2020

niki is genuinely one of the prettiest girls I've ever seen she just looks ,,, so nice at all times — bee misses sapnap (@beeeatsdirt) December 31, 2020

In fact, she’s even managed to score a decent amount of fanart in that time frame. (Now that’s some dedication.)

Fans across the application posted their appreciation of the Twitch streamer, who boasts an impressive 760,000 followers on the site and an additional 630,000 followers on Twitter.

Nihachu is best known for her art streams, Minecraft playthroughs and Just Chatting broadcasts, making her mark as a “jack of all trades” type.

However, it’s not just Niki who has trended on Twitter as of late, thanks to her fanbase; popular streamer Quackity also took over the social media application just yesterday after being suddenly banned from Roblox.

The people who don’t watch Quackity must be so confused rn #FREEQUACKITY pic.twitter.com/gJMzVQDfFy — ☆ Andy4k ☆ (@Andey4k) December 31, 2020

On the same day that Niki trended, just a few hours prior, Minecraft streamer ‘Dream’ also took over the Trending page after appearing to tease a face reveal during MrBeast’s upcoming YouTube Rewind video.

If there’s one thing we didn’t expect for the new year, it was a number of online personalities trending on twitter for completely unexpected reasons — but hey, we can’t hate the hairdo!