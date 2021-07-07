Twitch streamer mortified after receiving literal dog poo from a viewer

Twitch streamer ‘AmericanDad’ was left slack-jawed after opening some smelly fan mail during a live broadcast — but the viewer responsible didn’t get away with their ‘poopy’ prank.

It’s not unusual for streamers to open up fan mail during the occasional broadcast or two. Opening a P.O. box allows content creators to interact with their fans in a unique way… and allows viewers to pull hilarious pranks on their favorite influencers, too.

From body pillows to costumes and more, top Twitch streamers have received some seriously strange gifts from their fans — but a recent fan-mail opening stream has taken the proverbial cake (in true ‘The Help’ style).

On July 7, Twitch streamer ‘AmericanDad’ uploaded a clip from one of his recent broadcasts to Twitter, which showed him opening up a box sent in from a viewer. The box came with a note that read, “I think you’re going to need a plunger for this one.”

Someone sent me a PO Box package full of dog poo that I opened up on stream yesterday. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/WIec9XwT9F — AmericanDad (@AmericanDadLive) July 7, 2021

“This actually smells like s**t,” the streamer remarked. “This actually smells like a turd. Is there f**king poop in here, bro?”

It turns out that this was, indeed, the case, prompting the streamer to cover his nose with his shirt and dispose of the package’s contents after conscripting his friend to back him up.

In a follow-up Tweet, AmericanDad explained that he’d banned the viewer responsible for the poopy present, noting that they hadn’t said anything in the chat until he opened up the box on stream.

4. At the end of the day, even tho its gross. It is kind of funny. — AmericanDad (@AmericanDadLive) July 7, 2021

“Vet who sends you packages, even to a PO Box. I know, it sucks,” he wrote. “At the end of the day, even though it’s gross, it is kind of funny.”

While AmericanDad took the prank in good spirits, this is far from the first time a streamer has been gifted poop; Twitch star ‘Erobb’ was given a similar token of a fan’s appreciation in October 2020, and instantly noted that he had an infant in the house that could have gotten sick due to the contents of the package.

Luckily, this doesn’t seem to have been the case with AmericanDad’s situation — although it does act as a reminder for broadcasters to take extra care with their fan mail.