Twitch streamer mocks Dr Disrespect with 'unbannable' bathroom stream

IRL Twitch streamer Robcdee was absolutely blown away after laying eyes on Japan’s futuristic public bathrooms that become opaque when the door is locked. He couldn’t help but take a little jab at Dr Disrespect in the process.

The streamer was exploring Tokyo late on August 13 when he discovered the large completely transparent bathroom out in the open.

While this whole concept may seem bizarre and a potential invasion of privacy, anyone looking in won’t be able to see inside if the door is locked.

Upon discovering the public bathroom, Rob was blown away. “What the hell is this?” he gasped, unsure of what to think. “Dude, this is the future.”

Eventually, he watched as a man entered the bathroom and locked the door, turning the glass walls opaque.

“The future is now, boys!” the Australian streamer laughed.

While Rob got on his bike and left the scene shortly thereafter, his chat encouraged him to try it out for himself and head back to the public toilets.

“Why would they invest so much for this?” he wondered. “It seems so expensive and no unnecessary.”

Just before going inside, the entertainer couldn’t help but a bit of a shot at former Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect, who was notably banned from the platform for streaming in a bathroom at E3 2019.

“This is the first non-banned peeing stream,” Rob laughed as he posed for the camera, went inside and locked the door to become completely hidden inside.

Twitch’s Community Guidelines state that, “sharing content that violates another's reasonable expectation of privacy, for example streaming from a private space, without permission” is against the rules.

While a bathroom seems to fit the criteria, it’s unlikely that a completely transparent or opaque public restroom would be a violation.

It just goes to show that Japan makes for some of the most unique IRL content on Twitch.