Twitch streamer Macaiyla sheds light on major jaw surgery

Twitch streamer Macaiyla has revealed details on her jaw surgery, confirming to fans that she’s “doing okay” and sharing images after the procedure.

Macaiyla is an immensely popular Twitch streamer, currently boasting over 320,000 followers on the Amazon-owned broadcasting platform.

She has recently been absent from the platform as a result of surgery to her jaw that has put her temporarily out of action.

In a series of January 5 tweets, she shed light on details of the procedure, explaining that it goes back to her youth.

Macaiyla sheds light on jaw surgery

Firstly, she thanked fans for their kindness in the aftermath of her surgery, reassuring them that she was doing “okay”.

“Thnx for the nice comments I’m doing ok today,” she said. “Not sure if they’re trying to suck me off but they said everyone at the table was shocked at my face. I’m just hoping they didn’t make my jaw too small.”

She also shared an image of her face post-surgery, heavily bandaged and clearly early in the recovery process.

When asked by a fan whether she “chose” the surgery or it was required, Macaiyla explained that it dates back to issues with her “bite” in her younger years.

“I’ve had bite issues since I was in middle school around 12,” she said. “My bite doesn’t look as bad anymore because I had braces, expanders, and rubber bands to help appear normal. You can’t get jaw surgery until you are 18… So I am doing it now because the recommended age to get it done by is between 18-25.”

Another tweet confirmed she’ll be completely back to normal in around a month – even if the effects of the surgery may take longer to fully show themselves.

She has previously confirmed she’ll upload a vlog about her surgery in the future, so fans can expect any more questions they have to be answered when that drops on her YouTube channel.