Twitch streamer LS deactivates Twitter and Instagram after cryptic message

Twitch streamer and League of Legends analyst LS suddenly deactivated both his Twitter and Instagram and went missing after releasing a cryptic message on his Instagram story that left fans worried.

Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare is one of the biggest names in League of Legends. His co-streams of pro play and analytical content are highly influential within the scene, and he regularly pulls in thousands of viewers for whatever he streams.

He also had a short stint as a professional caster on the English LCK broadcast as well as a coaching gig for Cloud9’s LCS team before moving back to streaming full-time, now signed with FlyQuest. LS is a busy man as someone who’s been heavily involved in the LoL scene for years.

However, he’s also had to take some mental health breaks in the past and has been open about his struggles with depression. Fans of LS are worried about his health after he suddenly deactivated his social media accounts.

Fans of LS worried for the Twitch streamer’s health

LS has been fairly open about the stresses of his job and the strain it has on his mental health and was particularly candid about it when speaking with Dr. K a few years ago.

A cryptic message on his Instagram story has left fans of his worried for his health, worries that have only been exacerbated by the subsequent deactivation of many of his social media accounts.

LS’ Instagram story was a black screen with the audio, “I genuinely wish things could be different.” This left Twitter users in a frenzy to make sure the streamer is alright.

Sanchovies, a friend of LS’, confirmed that he spoke with him recently and said that he’s alright and “just stressed about a few things”.

Dexerto has also reached out to LS’ manager to ensure that he’s in good health. He has since confirmed that LS is alright and told Dexerto that they’ve spoken since LS deactivated his social media accounts.