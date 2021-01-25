Logo
Entertainment

LosPollosTV responds to refund “scam” controversy after accidental $350 viewer donation

Published: 25/Jan/2021 12:57 Updated: 25/Jan/2021 13:43

by Connor Bennett
LosPollosTV side-by-side with money
LosPollosTV/Unsplash

Popular Twitch streamer Louis ‘LosPollosTV’ Sammartino has hit back after a donator claimed they’d accidentally donated $350 instead of $3.50. 

For many Twitch viewers, just tuning into their favorite streamer and interacting in chat is their way of showing support, but plenty of others dig into their pockets and pay for the content. 

That can be through a normal Twitch sub, a Twitch Prime sub, or with a donation or two through sites like streamlabs. However, the latter also gives trolls a chance to try and profit off a streamer, either through chargebacks on their donation or getting a refund.

During his January 24 stream, LosPollosTV received a $350 donation that the donator claimed was accidental, and should have only been $3.50, and asked for a refund. LosPollos denied a refund right away and came under fire for doing so, but he defended his decision to do so, saying that it wasn’t a mistake. 

lospollosig/Instagram
LosPollosTV rose through the Twitch ranks playing NBA 2K.d

“You want to pay for the fees, give me the fee money and I’ll give your f**king s**t back,” LosPollos said, defending his decision to deny the refund. 

When a donator asks for a refund or begins a chargeback on their card, it can come at the cost of the streamer, leaving them out of pocket. Thus, it’s become quite the scam for some who prey on the streamer’s generosity to give back the cash. 

“I’ve been a nice guy about this too many times, I don’t care anymore. It literally says all donations are nonrefundable, what’s up?” Louis added. “Are you trying to sue, what’s up? I’m sick of this s**t. This literally happened last week.”

After his chat filled up with messages, some calling him a scammer, and others calling out the donation as a scam, the streamer continued on defending himself, noting how many confirmation steps you have to go through to actually make a donation.

“I’ll deal with this. I don’t care about the money, I don’t need the money, it just pisses me off. It’s a donation, no one has to donate,” he said.

“It’s just like, why do people do this, and then I’m seeing people spam in the chat ‘you’re a scammer’. Dudes are calling me a scammer, I did nothing. I’m sitting here streaming, a dude gives me $350 and I’m like oh s**t, thanks bro, and f**king 10 minutes later he’s like ‘I didn’t mean to do that.’ The f**k?” Louis added, noting that similar situations have been happening to him for a long time. 

In terms of dealing with it, LosPollos flipped the situation and said he was going to give away $50 to seven lucky subscribers, which, if you do the math, is $350.

He also confirmed, after he finished streaming, that he’d refunded the donator anyway despite all the flak he’d already received after some took his initial response out of context.

Even though the donator got what they wanted, it should serve as a warning to anyone who tries to pull the donation refund on a streamer, you might not get your way if the streamer doesn’t want to play ball. 

Entertainment

xQc challenges Twitch as WoW streamer C9 Ziqo gets banned for “no reason”

Published: 25/Jan/2021 13:10 Updated: 25/Jan/2021 13:24

by David Purcell
xQc and C9 Ziqo
xQc / C9 Ziqo

xQc

Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has challenged Twitch over a potential inconsistency in their banning protocol, angered by the news that fellow streamer C9 Ziqo was suspended without explanation and couldn’t stream for a few days as a result. 

Ziqo’s ban was announced on January 19, but after almost a week passed by without any confirmation about the time he could return to playing for his audience, xQc has decided back him publicly with a message to decision makers.

Of course, the former Overwatch pro has been in this difficult situation a number of times, having been banned more than once on Twitch. Most recently, he was banned in November 2020 for cheating at a Twitch Rivals event.

Twitch users could be banned for using the word "simp" from January.
Twitch
This is how the channel looks, following the ban.

Twitch urged to take action over WoW streamer ban

After seeing World of Warcraft fans were still waiting to hear more from C9 Ziqo, on January 25 he urged Twitch to make a move and “stop stalling” on his case.

In a tweet, the Canadian posted: “IF I GET A VOD TIMESTAMP WHEN I GET SUSPENDED, HE SHOULD TOO,” tagging Twitch Support in his message. “PLEASE GIVE THIS MAN A TIMESTAMP OR FIX. STREAMERS LOSE TRACTION OVERNIGHT, STOP STALLING.”

The argument he’s making, that streamers can lose traction overnight, is certainly a valid one. With a player unable to stream, viewers – in turn – also are unable to watch, living off snippets of information posted to Twitter during the ban.

There is no guarantee that the viewership will be of the same size following the ban, xQc argues.

C9 Ziqo opens up on his Twitch suspension

C9 Ziqo confirmed he would be making a YouTube video explaining everything, and that’s since been released. It’s included in the tweet xQc responded to, and shows the streamer revealing everything we knows so far about his suspension.

During the video, he says it was a violation of Twitch TOS, but the specific issue wasn’t confirmed. In a tweet, he revealed his own suspicion that something has been misheard during a stream. He has since launched an appeal.

“It could be anything honestly in that policy,” he said in his YouTube video.

Clarity is something Ziqo will want himself, but more broadly speaking fellow streamers and his fans would prefer to know why this has happened in the first place.

 

Whether or not the process of lifting the suspension will be accelerated following the message from his fellow streamer remains to be seen.