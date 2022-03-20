Twitch streamer loses it reviewing MrBeast’s Shrek Quesadilla burger: “Worst thing ever”

Twitch streamer Bam_ absolutely lost it when reviewing the newly released MrBeast Burger Shrek Quesadilla, claiming it’s the “worst thing” he’s ever tried.



In 2020, YouTube superstar Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson unveiled his very own MrBeast Burger restaurant chain – which was a major step for creators making their way into the food industry.

Since its launch, MrBeast’s burger chain has expanded to over 1,000 locations across North America and Europe in under two years. Furthermore, on March 15 the philanthropic creator unveiled the ‘Shrek’s Quesadilla’ that’s available to order from all of his stores.

However, some aren’t exactly a fan of the green-colored, Shrek-inspired quesadilla – and in fact, one reviewer has claimed it’s the “worst thing” he’s ever eaten.

During his March 19 stream, Twitch streamer Adam ‘Bam_’ Bamonti tried the MrBeast Burger Shrek’s Quesadilla live. However, after opening the packaging the streamer was immediately left dissatisfied.

Upon opening, Bam couldn’t hold back his laughter after seeing how horrendous the food looked. “This is real! I haven’t opened this, I have not tampered with it, you guys saw me break the seal,” the streamer stated.

“This is what they send me, look at this sh*t man! Oh my god…”

In a tweet shortly after trying the quesadilla, the streamer claimed it’s the worst thing he’s ever eaten.

“The stick was sealed. This is the worst thing I have ever f**king eaten. What on earth is this.”

THIS IS WHAT THE @MrBeast SHREK QUESADILLA BURGER LOOKED LIKE WHEN I OPENED IT UP THE STICKER WAS SEALED. THIS IS THE WORST THING I HAVE EVER FUCKING EATEN. WHAT ON EARTH IS THIS. pic.twitter.com/LMCt8Gr5Ra — Adam Bamonti (@BamUnderscore) March 19, 2022

Undoubtedly MrBeast is successful with his YouTube channels, amassing close to 100M subscribers on his main channel.

However, some of his ventures into the food industry are met with a lot of criticism. Previously, the internet sensation has been called out after some fans received raw chicken for their order.