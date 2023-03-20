Twitch streamer loses it after dad misunderstands embarrassing alert sound

Twitch streamer Sweeettails absolutely lost it after her dad hilariously misunderstood the sound she has set as one of her alerts.

When it comes to customizing your Twitch stream, alerts for new followers, subscribers, and more are one of the most popular things to change.

Twitch streamers like Sweeettails have even taken the time to set custom audio files as their alerts, with her newest ones playing the words “sit on my face” with every interaction.

During a recent stream, Tails’ dad hilariously misunderstood what was being said, and the female star quickly lost it with his reaction.

Sweeettails loses it with dad’s reaction to stream alert

In a now-viral TikTok clip, Sweeettails and her dad were talking to her chat during a broadcast when her new alerts began going off.

“Ooh, that’s a new one. Get out of my face,” said her dad.

“Yeah, that’s exactly what it said. It said get out of my face,” Tails said just before the alert went off again — causing her dad to repeat what he thought it said.

Crying from laughter, Tails’ dad heard the alert again and finally realized what it was actually saying.

Her dad quickly stopped rubbing his eyes dry before turning to Sweeettails: “Where’d that come from?!”

The clip has almost 900,000 views in the days since it was posted, and fans were quick to take to the comments with their reaction to the creator’s dad.

“We must protect papa tails at all costs. This man is a national treasure!!,” one said.

Another user replied: “Imagine having a dad this supportive. what a legend.”

For more about Sweeettails and her content, check out Dexerto’s exclusive interview.