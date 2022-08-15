Twitch streamer left speechless after discovering how cheap channel subs are in Turkey

IRL streamer JayStreazy couldn’t believe how different the price of Twitch subs is in Turkey when compared to the U.S. dollar value.

JayStreazy is an IRL streamer who travels often and broadcasts most of the experience live to his viewers on Twitch.

These kinds of real-life streams in different parts of the world can produce wildly different results. Some days might go perfectly normal, and other days he might get bit by a child while trying to enjoy dinner in Turkey.

Of course, the strange moments are what pay the bills for many people who stream in this category, and Jay was surprised to find out exactly how much people in Turkey are paying when they choose to support a channel.

JayStreazy stunned by price of Twitch subs in Turkey

The popular IRL content creator was riding in a car with a Turkish streamer who had been helping him get around all day when the conversation turned to their mutual experience broadcasting on Twitch.

When Jay asked how much one sub costs while in Turkey, he wasn’t prepared to learn the truth.

“Nine Turkish lira,” his companion answered.

Naturally, the American was dumbstruck by the difference from $5 USD, and was struggling with it even more after doing a rough breakdown of how much money he would get after Twitch takes its cut. “That’s like 50 cents…that means I only get like 20 cents.”

While Jay was trying to regain his composure, his companion asked him to “think of our situation”, referencing the financial impact this has on creators in the transcontinental country, which is struggling under the weight of inflation and may be headed into a grim economic crisis.