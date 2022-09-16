Twitch streamer Kiaraakitty roasts ‘down bad’ guys in her chat

While talking on stream using a cucumber as a microphone, Cheng ‘Kiraakitty’ Wing Yee casually roasted her fans by telling them how she ‘really’ views them.

Boasting over 300,000 followers on Twitch, Kiraakitty clearly understands her target audience – a task almost every successful Twitch streamer performs to maximize viewer engagement.

But while discussing the state of her viewers on a broadcast on September 15, Kiraakitty let out some harsh words reflecting her brutally honest views.

The streamer has been under the watchful eye of the public on multiple occasions, having previously received a ban from Twitch for a wardrobe malfunction. Someone accused Kiraakitty for presumably taking advantage of her male viewers by scamming guys out money – an accusation she publicly denied.

During her stream on September 15, before calling out her ‘down-bad’ fans, she states the target income she’d like to earn from her broadcasts. “In an initial investment, initial capital of at least $100,000. But I try to be cheap with you guys, so I only ask for 100,000 bits.”

For context, Twitch bits, which are used in donations to streamers, are a virtual currency. 100,000 bits is roughly $1,000, which appears to be her goal for the live stream.

The comparison of her desired capita versus the donation amount creates a contrast between the money she’s asking for and her ideal goal. Kiraakitty then followed up by calling her viewers out while justifying her decrease in donation standards.

“I know you guys are all stay home boys, playing video games, trying to get past the next Valorant game. Not really rich guys, but it’s okay. I don’t really judge you.”

The clip cut off, with little context leftover from the previous broadcast. Kiaraakitty’s past streams are removed from the public’s eye shortly after they’re initially live. If the viewer subscribes, they’re able to see past videos.