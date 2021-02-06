Logo
Twitch streamer Jinny breaks down crying after announcing she’s leaving the US

Published: 6/Feb/2021 11:53

by Georgina Smith
Popular Twitch streamer Jinny got emotional on stream after she announced to her viewers that she would be leaving Texas, where she currently lives with fellow streamer Esfand.

28-year-old Jinny started her Twitch channel in November 2017, and since then has gone on to grow a huge following, amassing over 550,000 followers 0n Twitch.

Her fanbase is definitely loyal, and she has even been sent expensive gifts from viewers to her PO box like a Samsung Galaxy tablet, going to show how dedicated her fanbase is.

Due to the global health situation, Jinny moved in with fellow streamer Esfand’s Texas home in March 2020, and since then the pair have been producing hours of chaotic but thoroughly entertaining content for their fans.

However, on a February 5 stream, Jinny announced to her viewers that she would be leaving Texas to return to Korea.

“After a lot of thinking, and a lot of discussion with Esfand and etc. I think we decided to leave. There are a few reasons why.” She said that after doing some adventure content she’s “probably gonna go back to Korea.”

The first reason for leaving, Jinny explained, was that she and her brother didn’t come to the US to be inside all the time, with her brother moving there with the intention of going on road trips.

“Second of all, I plan to come back in the summer, so I was gonna leave anyway by the end of February so that I can come back in summer, right?” she said, adding she has to leave now anyway due to the fact that she isn’t on a work visa.

Her third reason for leaving is that she doesn’t want to be a “burden” to Esfand while he’s so busy. She said, “it’s not like I’m leaving forever, I’m coming back whenever things are better.”

She kept a brave face on while she explained her decision to her viewers, but Jinny eventually started tearing up. “It makes me feel sad, because things are not, like, working out. But there’s nothing I could do. I mean, all things considered, I think this is the best way.”

After a comforting message from a viewer, that was all it took to make the streamer start crying, looking heartbroken that she’d had to leave without any concrete plan of returning in the summer as she had originally planned.

Viewers continued to send in heartfelt messages to Jinny, as she was clearly hit hard by the decision to leave.

However, it’s clear that she remains positive for the future of not just her channel, but her return to Texas, even if it isn’t what she originally had planned.

YouTuber Airrack reveals how he went from 0 to 1m subscribers in a year

Published: 5/Feb/2021 17:00

by Alice Hearing
In 2020, Eric “Airrack” Decker proved that it is still possible to make a name for yourself on YouTube within a short space of time, making way for new talent to get recognized.

Between January and December of last year, during a global health crisis, Airrack went from zero to 1 million subscribers. Despite this extraordinary feat, his ambitions are even bigger for 2021.

In 2019, Airrack was just Eric Decker, a video producer in his early twenties from Georgia, who dreamed of becoming a fully-fledged YouTuber, and he simply decided that 2020 was the year he would do that, setting himself the goal of 1 million subscribers by 2021.

“I always wanted to try to do YouTube, so why not set the most audacious goal possible,” he told Dexerto in an exclusive interview. “The goal was like proof that it’s still possible to run the entire channel just to see if YouTube is in fact too saturated or if it’s still possible to make it on the platform in 2020.”

Evidently it is still possible; In April, his most viewed video “I Bought Logan Paul’s $90,000 Couches” blew up, and currently has 2.5 million views. By August, Eric’s channel had already reached half a million subscribers and earned the attention of the Paul brothers and even David Dobrik. Then in September, Airrack posted what he says is his favorite video so far — but also his worst experience.

The YouTuber attempted to steal an $800,000 private island from none other than Mr Beast himself, and successfully planted a flag in the ground on the beach. But it didn’t go as smoothly as he’d hoped.

“We got stuck 200 miles off the coast of America… we genuinely thought we were going to die. Iit was a really stupid idea. We went out there with a 1 engine boat. Everyone was telling us not to do it and we did it, and then the boat basically broke in the middle of the ocean and we had no way of leaving.

“We had to pay $4,000 and max out a credit card to get a private jet to pick us up because there are no airplanes out there. I mean it was misery but looking back it’s one of those stories I will tell my grandkids. It’s one of the craziest things we’ve ever done.”

This also became the influence for his final challenge of the “worst best year” of Eric’s life: stranding himself on a deserted island until he hit his goal. While he was thankful to get off the island where he slept on the sand every night, and amid sleet showers, Eric said his fans are the reason he succeeded: “I think I have subconsciously created a fan base that is crazy and they’ll do anything because I am crazy and will do anything.”

His “Save Airrack” campaign resulted in over 100,000 sign-ups on his website and 2 million link clicks. One crazy fan from Bulgaria drove a massive 30,000 subscribers to Airrack’s YouTube channel and won a collaboration with him as a result, although of course, that will have to wait.

Meanwhile, a collaboration between Airrack and Mr Beast is in the pipeline, and with Eric now deep into the YouTube community, collaborations with even more high-profile names are a strong likelihood. “The people that were once your inspiration become some of your best friends, it’s the coolest thing,” Eric said. He now lives with YouTuber George Janko and other creators in North Hollywood in what he jokingly described as the “really really hype house.”

What next for Airrack?

Eric said that his goal was initially to reach 20 million subscribers in five years, but after the past year’s success, he thinks he can do better — his new mission is “to become one of the biggest YouTubers on planet earth.”

In 2021, Eric will continue to push out as much groundbreaking content as possible, which he says is part of the key to his success: “When you stop uploading is when you lose… keep making content, and don’t lose yourself in this rat race we’re all in.”

On top of that, he wants to focus on other platforms too in order to build up his brand, eventually breaking into the top 20 YouTube creators in the world.

Eric predicts that “in 5 years there will be probably 10-20 YouTube channels that have 20-50 million subscribers and they’re going to be personality based. 50% of attention on the platform will go to those 20 people… I think every day it becomes more difficult to make it on the platform.”

But despite a monopolization of huge names, he said “YouTube is not going anywhere. I very strongly believe in YouTube as a platform.” And Eric isn’t going anywhere either: “This is exactly what I want to be doing forever”