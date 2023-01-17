Twitch streamer hilariously under fire after trolling fans with demeaning request

Twitch streamer sapharic came under fire on Twitter after trolling fans with a satirical take about viewer toilet breaks while watching streams.

It’s no secret that Twitch is a fantastic way to gain popularity and grow a community online. The streaming platform allows content creators to interact directly with viewers whilst keeping them entertained.

It’s also a great way to grow your ego, with some Twitch streamers becoming heavily entitled and believing that their audience “owes” them for the entertainment they provide. Whether that be in the form of donations, subscriptions, or even just their attention, certain streamers have caught flack over the years for demanding odd requests from their viewers.

Amusingly enough, that’s exactly what happened when Twitch streamer sapharic tweeted out a satirical request to her fans on January 16th.

In the tweet, sapharic sarcastically joked that Twitch viewers need to “stop taking bathroom breaks and stepping away” from their computer whilst watching a stream. She then explained her outlandish point of view.

“It is disrespectful and rude. We take time out of our days to entertain you. The least you could do is watch.”

Some users understood the satire that sapharic was going for, and responded in kind. “So true. This is why I wear a diaper when I watch streamers,” one response chimed in.

Some even went so far as to introduce new strategies to assist viewers in removing their potty breaks.

However, others were not so fast to catch on and believed fully in sapharic’s testament, causing her to catch a lot of heat for her comment.

“This is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen in my life” one user quote tweeted.

Whilst some were confused by the post’s legitimacy, they were still outraged by the comment. “Satire? Just in case it’s not… No, you’re getting ad revenue. If someone wants or needs to step away, they’re allowed, you entitled cow.”

The flack sapharic caught was bad enough to force her to make another sarcastic follow-up statement, this time clearing the air, acknowledging that a few Twitter users took the original post “way too seriously.”